Nutella Cake Recipe: A scrumptious Nutella cake recipe that will tantalize your taste buds

The most delicious recipe for Nutella cake

Introduction

Are you a fan of Nutella? Do you love cake? Then, this recipe is perfect for you! Here is the most delicious recipe for Nutella cake that you can easily make at home. This cake is moist, chocolatey, and infused with the rich, creamy flavor of Nutella. It’s a perfect dessert or snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ingredients

For the cake:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cup Nutella

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Nutella frosting:

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup Nutella

1/4 cup heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with cooking spray and set aside. In a medium-sized bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk together until fully combined. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the Nutella to the butter mixture and beat until fully incorporated. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, alternating with the buttermilk. Mix until fully combined. Stir in the vanilla extract. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let it cool completely before frosting.

Nutella frosting instructions

In a large bowl, cream the butter until light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar, Nutella, and heavy cream. Beat until fully combined. Spread the frosting over the cooled cake. Serve and enjoy!

Conclusion

This Nutella cake is perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or just craving something sweet, this cake will satisfy your taste buds. With its rich, chocolatey flavor and creamy Nutella frosting, it’s sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try. You won’t be disappointed!

