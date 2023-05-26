Nutrient-Rich Dish: A Nutrient-Dense and Delicious Dish That Promotes Health and Wellness

Buddha Bowl Recipe: A Healthy and Nutritious Vegetarian Meal
India is a country where a majority of the population believes in consuming vegetarian food as part of their daily meal intake. Having a veg diet is considered to be very healthy since a full diet is one that includes plenty of fibre, vitamins C and E, folic acid, magnesium, unsaturated fat, and a wide variety of phytochemicals. Consuming vegetables, fruits and other veg products lower blood pressure, and cholesterol, with a lower chance of developing heart disease. Additionally, vegetarian cuisine is simple to prepare, quick to digest, healthful, and most significantly, economical. In addition to being essential for a healthy lifestyle, vegetables also benefit the environment.
Talking about flavourful veg recipes, a Buddha Bowl is something every die-hard vegetarian would like since it consists of a variety of vegetarian ingredients placed in a single bowl or high-rimmed plate to provide a filling and vibrant meal. a well-liked dish renowned for its variety of tastes and textures, a Buddha bowl is typically served cold and has a range of ingredients, including nutritious grains like quinoa or brown rice, plant-based proteins like chickpeas or tofu, and a colourful array of veggies. It provides a variety of nutrients and pleasant flavours in one practical and aesthetically pleasing packaging, making for a balanced and healthy eating experience.
If you are someone who is interested in preparing and enjoying this dish, here’s a simple recipe by Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey you can try at home.
Buddha Bowl Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 15 oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1-2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- ⅔ cup dry quinoa
- 1 ⅓ cup vegetable broth
- 4 cups baby spinach, loosely packed
- 1 cup cucumber, chopped
- 1 cup purple cabbage, chopped
- ¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds
- Garlic tahini dressing
- Avocado slices, for serving
Method:
- Put parchment paper on a baking pan and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch slices. Add sweet potatoes, oil, salt, and pepper should in a big bowl. Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper, leaving room for the chickpeas.
- Add the chickpeas, oil, and seasonings to a mixing bowl. To thoroughly coat the chickpeas, use your hands. Separate the chickpeas from the sweet potatoes and spread them out on a baking sheet.
- Bake the sweet potatoes for 30-35 minutes, turning once halfway through, until tender. Take out of the oven, taste, and season with more salt if necessary.
- Rinse the quinoa while the chickpeas and sweet potatoes are roasting. Boil the quinoa and stock in a saucepan. Cook for 15 minutes with the lid on after reducing to a simmer. Allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Make the dressing using 1/2 cup quinoa, 1 cup spinach, 1/2 cup sweet potatoes, 1/3 cup chickpeas, 1/4 cup cucumber, 1/4 cup cabbage, and 1 teaspoon sunflower seeds. Drizzle two tablespoons of dressing on the bowl and serve immediately.
Benefits:
The ingredients in this recipe are a powerhouse of nutrients such as vitamins, proteins and fibre that satiates your stomach and makes you full while gradually delaying your digestion process, re-fuels your body with energy and adds muscle mass.
Found this recipe helpful?
News Source : Rhea Varghese
Source Link :Try This Healthy And Delicious Dish Power-Packed With Nutrients/