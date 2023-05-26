Nutrient-Rich Dish: A Nutrient-Dense and Delicious Dish That Promotes Health and Wellness

Buddha Bowl Recipe: A Healthy and Nutritious Vegetarian Meal

India is a country where a majority of the population believes in consuming vegetarian food as part of their daily meal intake. Having a veg diet is considered to be very healthy since a full diet is one that includes plenty of fibre, vitamins C and E, folic acid, magnesium, unsaturated fat, and a wide variety of phytochemicals. Consuming vegetables, fruits and other veg products lower blood pressure, and cholesterol, with a lower chance of developing heart disease. Additionally, vegetarian cuisine is simple to prepare, quick to digest, healthful, and most significantly, economical. In addition to being essential for a healthy lifestyle, vegetables also benefit the environment.

Talking about flavourful veg recipes, a Buddha Bowl is something every die-hard vegetarian would like since it consists of a variety of vegetarian ingredients placed in a single bowl or high-rimmed plate to provide a filling and vibrant meal. a well-liked dish renowned for its variety of tastes and textures, a Buddha bowl is typically served cold and has a range of ingredients, including nutritious grains like quinoa or brown rice, plant-based proteins like chickpeas or tofu, and a colourful array of veggies. It provides a variety of nutrients and pleasant flavours in one practical and aesthetically pleasing packaging, making for a balanced and healthy eating experience.

If you are someone who is interested in preparing and enjoying this dish, here’s a simple recipe by Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey you can try at home.

Buddha Bowl Recipe

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1-2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chilli powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

⅔ cup dry quinoa

1 ⅓ cup vegetable broth

4 cups baby spinach, loosely packed

1 cup cucumber, chopped

1 cup purple cabbage, chopped

¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds

Garlic tahini dressing

Avocado slices, for serving

Method:

Put parchment paper on a baking pan and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch slices. Add sweet potatoes, oil, salt, and pepper should in a big bowl. Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper, leaving room for the chickpeas. Add the chickpeas, oil, and seasonings to a mixing bowl. To thoroughly coat the chickpeas, use your hands. Separate the chickpeas from the sweet potatoes and spread them out on a baking sheet. Bake the sweet potatoes for 30-35 minutes, turning once halfway through, until tender. Take out of the oven, taste, and season with more salt if necessary. Rinse the quinoa while the chickpeas and sweet potatoes are roasting. Boil the quinoa and stock in a saucepan. Cook for 15 minutes with the lid on after reducing to a simmer. Allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Make the dressing using 1/2 cup quinoa, 1 cup spinach, 1/2 cup sweet potatoes, 1/3 cup chickpeas, 1/4 cup cucumber, 1/4 cup cabbage, and 1 teaspoon sunflower seeds. Drizzle two tablespoons of dressing on the bowl and serve immediately.

Benefits:

The ingredients in this recipe are a powerhouse of nutrients such as vitamins, proteins and fibre that satiates your stomach and makes you full while gradually delaying your digestion process, re-fuels your body with energy and adds muscle mass.

