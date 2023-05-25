“Nvidia long-term investment”: Joe Terranova of Virtus: Long-term Nvidia investors should hold on to their stock

Introduction

Nvidia, a leader in the semiconductor industry, recently announced its Q2 2021 financial results, which saw the company exceed analyst expectations. The company’s stock price has been on a surge since then, and industry experts are weighing in on what investors should do next. In this article, we will explore the opinions of Ankur Crawford of Alger, Stephanie Link of Hightower, and Joe Terranova of Virtus on Nvidia’s recent rally and what investors should do.

Nvidia’s Q2 2021 Financial Results

Nvidia reported a revenue of $6.51 billion, beating the analyst estimate of $6.33 billion. The company’s earnings per share were $1.04, which was higher than the estimated $1.02. The company’s gaming and data center segments both saw significant growth, with gaming revenue increasing by 85% and data center revenue increasing by 35%. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, attributed the company’s success to its focus on artificial intelligence and data centers.

Ankur Crawford’s Opinion

Ankur Crawford, a portfolio manager at Alger, believes that Nvidia’s recent rally is justified due to the company’s strong financial results. She believes that the company’s focus on artificial intelligence and data centers will continue to drive growth in the future. Crawford recommends that investors hold onto their Nvidia shares, as she believes the stock has room for further growth.

Stephanie Link’s Opinion

Stephanie Link, the chief investment strategist at Hightower, also believes that Nvidia’s recent rally is justified. Link believes that the company’s growth opportunities are significant, particularly in the gaming and data center segments. However, Link advises investors to exercise caution, as the semiconductor industry can be volatile. She recommends that investors consider diversifying their portfolios to mitigate risk.

Joe Terranova’s Opinion

Joe Terranova, the chief market strategist at Virtus, believes that Nvidia’s recent rally is a reflection of the company’s strong financial results. He believes that the company’s focus on artificial intelligence and data centers will continue to drive growth in the future. Terranova recommends that investors hold onto their Nvidia shares, as he believes the stock has room for further growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ankur Crawford, Stephanie Link, and Joe Terranova believe that Nvidia’s recent rally is justified due to the company’s strong financial results and growth opportunities. However, they advise investors to exercise caution due to the volatility of the semiconductor industry. Overall, they recommend that investors hold onto their Nvidia shares, as they believe the stock has room for further growth.

