“Nvidia stock”: Why Purchasing Nvidia has 11 Billion Benefits, While Selling has 2.2 Trillion Drawbacks (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently announced blowout Q1 earnings and guidance that exceeded even the most optimistic analyst estimates. The company’s sales guidance for Q2 is over 50% higher than consensus estimates and is expected to be a record $11 billion, representing 100% YoY growth. This strong guidance is due to the company’s $10,000 H-100 AI chips, which are in high demand and are driving the company’s growth in the data center segment.

Analysts have been raising their growth and earnings estimates for NVDA, with some expecting the company to be one of the fastest-growing companies in the 2023 recession. However, the highly leveraged nature of NVDA’s business means that its volatile fundamentals can create some of the largest bear markets on Wall Street.

While long-term investors have reason to celebrate, there are 1.5 trillion reasons to be cautious about NVDA in the short-term. The biggest risk to the stock market in the very short term is liquidity, as the Fed has been reversing quantitative easing and a much bigger liquidity trap is coming. Moreover, the U.S. treasury’s debt ceiling crisis is about to end, and if the bill can pass the House and avoid default, the treasury will have to reduce its cash balances, leading to a potential liquidity crunch.

In conclusion, while NVDA’s long-term growth prospects are sensational, investors should be cautious in the short-term due to potential liquidity issues. It is important to remember that the stock market is always a market of stocks, not a stock market, and investors should always do their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

