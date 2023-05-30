Nvidia’s Market Cap: Nvidia’s Market Cap Reaches $1 Trillion and CEO’s Net Worth Surges by $8.4 Billion

Nvidia Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap, Boosting CEO Jensen Huang’s Net Worth

California-based tech company Nvidia reached a market cap of $1 trillion on May 30, making it the first chipmaker and ninth public company to pass the threshold. The company’s stock has soared 38.8 percent since its earnings call on May 24 and is trading at a high of $419.38 per share. This is good news for Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, whose net worth has increased from $28.1 billion to $36.5 billion in just one week.

The Rise of Nvidia

Nvidia significantly outperformed analyst expectations during its most recent earnings announcement. The company’s revenue for the three months ending April 30 hit $7.19 billion, up 10 percent from the analysts’ average estimate. This could be a symptom of industry shifts towards generative AI and accelerated computing, a type of quicker processing. Nvidia specializes in both and forecasts it will earn $11 billion during the same period next year, up 50 percent from analyst estimates.

Jensen Huang’s Background and Achievements

Jensen Huang has been Nvidia’s CEO since he founded the company in 1993. Prior to that, he worked at semiconductor companies LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Huang has been widely recognized as a leader in tech, and in 2019, the Harvard Business Review named him the No. 1 best-performing CEO. In 2021, he received the highest award given by the Semiconductor Industry Association for his contributions to industry innovation. He has also donated to his alma maters, Oregon State University and Stanford University.

Nvidia’s Growing Role in AI

Nvidia has been in machine learning and artificial intelligence for a decade and has benefitted from the increased focus on AI in recent months. The company develops graphics processing units (GPUs), or chips that computers and phones use to render images, videos, and other animations. Training and deploying large language models like ChatGPT require thousands of GPUs, so as the demand for chatbots and generative AI increases, so does the demand for Nvidia’s product. Since March, the company has partnered with Google, Adobe, Microsoft, and Dell Technologies to build and distribute generative AI technologies. It is also working on creating an AI-powered platform to help Medtronic build medical devices.

Conclusion

Nvidia’s market cap reaching $1 trillion is a significant achievement for the company and its CEO Jensen Huang, whose net worth has increased as a result. With Nvidia’s expertise in GPUs and AI, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the tech industry.

News Source : Rachyl Jones

Source Link :Nvidia Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap, CEO’s Net Worth Up $8.4 Billion/