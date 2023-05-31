“NXT Top 10 moments”: “Reliving the Top 10 WWE NXT Moments: WWE’s May 30, 2023 Countdown”

Top 10 WWE NXT Moments: WWE Top 10, May 30, 2023

WWE NXT has been the breeding ground for some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. From Finn Balor to Kevin Owens to Sami Zayn and many more, NXT has given the wrestling world some of its most memorable moments. Here are the top 10 WWE NXT moments as of May 30, 2023.

10. The Debut of Samoa Joe

In May of 2015, Samoa Joe made his WWE NXT debut and the wrestling world was buzzing. Joe had made a name for himself in TNA and on the independent scene, but this was his first time in a WWE ring. Joe’s debut was a statement and he quickly became a fan favorite in NXT.

9. The Beginning of the Women’s Revolution

In 2014, NXT introduced the NXT Women’s Championship and gave the women of NXT a platform to showcase their skills. The women’s division in NXT quickly became one of the best in wrestling and paved the way for the Women’s Revolution in WWE. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch all had their start in NXT and went on to become WWE Superstars.

8. The Arrival of Shinsuke Nakamura

In 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE NXT debut and the crowd went wild. Nakamura had already made a name for himself in Japan and was known for his unique style and charisma. His debut in NXT was no different and he quickly became a fan favorite. Nakamura went on to win the NXT Championship twice before making his way to the main roster.

7. The First NXT TakeOver

In May of 2014, NXT held its first TakeOver event and it was a game-changer for the brand. TakeOver events have become synonymous with NXT and have consistently delivered some of the best matches in wrestling. The first TakeOver event featured a ladder match for the NXT Championship between Adrian Neville and Tyson Kidd, which set the standard for future TakeOver events.

6. The Arrival of Kevin Owens

In 2014, Kevin Owens made his WWE NXT debut and immediately made an impact. Owens had a long history on the independent wrestling scene and his debut in NXT was highly anticipated. Owens quickly became a fan favorite and went on to win the NXT Championship in his debut match. Owens is now a mainstay on the WWE main roster and has won multiple championships.

5. The Four Horsewomen

Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch are known as the Four Horsewomen of NXT and for good reason. These four women revolutionized the women’s division in NXT and paved the way for the Women’s Revolution in WWE. Their matches were some of the best in wrestling and they showed that women’s wrestling could be just as entertaining as men’s wrestling.

4. The Arrival of Finn Balor

In 2014, Finn Balor made his WWE NXT debut and the wrestling world was introduced to the Demon King. Balor quickly became a fan favorite in NXT and went on to win the NXT Championship twice. His entrance, which features him transforming into the Demon King, is one of the most iconic in wrestling.

3. The End of an Era

In 2020, WWE NXT aired its final episode on the WWE Network before moving to a new home on a different network. The final episode featured a match between Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa, which was a fitting end to an era. NXT has a new home, but its legacy will live on.

2. The Arrival of The Undisputed Era

In 2017, The Undisputed Era made their WWE NXT debut and quickly became one of the most dominant factions in wrestling. The group, which consists of Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong, has won multiple championships in NXT and has been a staple of the brand for years.

1. The First NXT WarGames Match

In 2017, NXT held its first-ever WarGames match and it was a spectacle to behold. The match featured three teams battling it out in two rings surrounded by a steel cage. The Undisputed Era, Sanity, and The Authors of Pain with Roderick Strong put on a show and proved that NXT was not to be underestimated.

These are the top 10 WWE NXT moments as of May 30, 2023. NXT has given wrestling fans some of the most exciting and memorable moments in recent years and it will continue to do so for years to come.

