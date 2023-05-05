“NY limo crash trial” Today : Trial Commences for New York Limo Crash: Essential Details on Tragic Accident That Claimed 20 Lives

Jury Selection Begins in Trial of Limousine Company Operator for 2018 Crash That Killed 20

Jury selection has begun in the trial of Nauman Hussain, the operator of a Saratoga County limousine company, who faces 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in connection with a 2018 crash that killed 20 people. The crash, which occurred in the rural town of Schoharie, about 30 miles west of Albany, involved a 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limo owned by Hussain’s company, Prestige Limousine. The limo crashed into an SUV parked in the Apple Barrel Country Store’s parking lot, killing the limo driver, all 17 passengers, and two bystanders.

Following the crash, investigations revealed that the limousine appeared to suffer brake failure and reached speeds of 100 mph as it descended. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was highly critical of Prestige Limo, noting the vehicle was ordered out of service by the state Department of Transportation prior to the crash because of issues with the antilock brake system. The NTSB also criticized a pair of inspection shops that inspected the stretch limousine without proper authority to do so, as well as the state of New York for failing to seize the vehicle’s license plates before the crash.

Hussain’s attorneys have argued he tried to maintain the vehicle and relied on what he was told by state officials and a repair shop that inspected it. However, prosecutors are expected to argue that Hussain failed to maintain the limo’s brakes and removed a state-issued out-of-service sticker from the vehicle to use it for more jobs. Many relatives of people killed in the crash have also decried the plea deal for being too lenient.

Last year, a judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for Hussain. An appeals court recently upheld the plea deal rejection, clearing the way for the trial overseen by State Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch in Schoharie County Courthouse, not far from the crash site.

In addition to the criminal trial, families of the crash victims have filed several civil lawsuits against Hussain and his father, Shahed Hussain, who owned Prestige Limousine and was once an undercover FBI informant, as well as others linked to the limo company. An appeals court also recently denied a request by Mavis, a tire shop that inspected the limousine without proper authority to do so, to be removed from one of the civil lawsuits.

The limo crash occurred as 17 friends headed out to celebrate the 30th birthday of Amy Steenburg at a Cooperstown brewery. Steenburg was one of four sisters from the same family killed in the crash, along with three of their husbands. A year later, loved ones continue to mourn the 20 lost.

