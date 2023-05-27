NY man indicted for murder of Kaylin Gillis in mistaken driveway shooting

Kaylin Gillis : NY Man Indicted for Killing Kaylin Gillis in Driveway Shooting

Kevin Monahan, a New York resident, has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kaylin Gillis. Gillis was a passenger in a car that mistakenly entered Monahan’s driveway while searching for a party in Hebron, and was fatally shot as the car backed out. Monahan pleaded not guilty to the charges. Gillis’ boyfriend, Blake Walsh, explained that they had believed they were at the correct address but lacked cell service to confirm, and were leaving as soon as they realized their mistake.

Read Full story : Man Indicted in Killing of 20-Year-Old Kaylin Gillis Who Pulled Into Wrong Driveway /

News Source : Allison Quinn

Kaylin Gillis murder Wrong driveway killing Man indicted for murder Criminal charges for driveway shooting Justice for Kaylin Gillis