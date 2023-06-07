“NY Mets season optimism”: 4 Reasons to Stay Positive about the New York Mets’ Season

Struggling New York Mets: Can They Turn It Around?

The New York Mets have had a rough start to the 2023 season. They have been unable to find consistency on both ends of the field. When the pitching has been good, the offense has failed to score runs. And when the offense has produced, the pitching has been subpar. The only consistent aspect of the team has been the bullpen, and even that has been bad. However, there are reasons to believe that the Mets can turn their season around.

One of the biggest reasons for optimism is the emergence of their young prospects. Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos have all been called up to the big league team after tearing it up at Triple-A. Ronny Mauricio is also waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

Alvarez has been a star so far and is a favorite to win Rookie of the Year. His defense has been much better than expected, with advanced stats showing that he is one of the best framers at the catching position in MLB. Alvarez’s offense has provided the Mets with many big hits, and he is currently third on the team in home runs. Without him, the Mets would be in an even worse position.

Baty was performing well before a recent slump, and even though his numbers aren’t great, he is still helping the team. His defense has also been better than expected. Alvarez and Baty are two of the best prospects in all of MLB, and they are going to be cornerstone Mets for a long time.

Vientos is not getting consistent playing time, which may be hurting his production, but he is still hitting the ball hard. He might have more raw power than anyone on the team besides Pete Alonso. Mauricio has done nothing but hit since the winter and is now playing the outfield in addition to second base to give him more chances at playing time with the big league team. These four kids raise the ceiling of this team, and while ups and downs should be expected, the more experience they get, the better the team will be in the long run.

The Mets also have some veterans who can help the team turn things around. Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers in baseball and is always a threat to throw a shutout. Marcus Stroman has been solid so far and has the potential to be an excellent second starter. In the bullpen, Edwin Diaz has been shaky at times, but he has the stuff to be a dominant closer.

The team’s biggest weakness has been their offense. They have struggled to score runs consistently and have left too many runners on base. However, they have shown signs of life recently, scoring 10 runs in a game against the Nationals. Alonso has been their best hitter, but the rest of the lineup needs to step up.

The Mets also have a new manager in Buck Showalter, who has a track record of turning around struggling teams. He has already made some changes, such as benching struggling players and shaking up the lineup. If anyone can get this team back on track, it’s Showalter.

In conclusion, the New York Mets have had a rough start to the season, but there are reasons to believe that they can turn it around. Their young prospects are providing a spark, and they have some talented veterans as well. The offense needs to improve, but they have shown signs of life. With Buck Showalter at the helm, the Mets have a chance to right the ship and make a playoff push. Fans should not give up on this team just yet.

