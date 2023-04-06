NY Times photographer Neal Boenzi dies at 97.

At the age of 97, Neal Boenzi passed away. Boenzi, a photographer who worked at The New York Times for over 40 years, expertly captured aspects of urban life ranging from firefighters escaping a collapsing wall to a man strolling alongside a goose.

Neal Boenzi, a legendary photographer who spent over four decades capturing the vibrant life of New York City for The New York Times, passed away at the age of 97. Boenzi was a master of his craft, and his photographs captured the essence of the city in all its glorious and gritty details.

Known for his exceptional ability to document the most astonishing and unforgettable moments in the city, Boenzi became a household name among the readers of the New York Times. From capturing the heartbreaking scenes of firefighters fleeing a falling wall to a man walking a goose, Boenzi’s photographs were timeless and iconic.

Boenzi’s work was featured in the New York Times from 1959 through the 1990s. His portfolio includes photographs of New York City’s everyday life, such as street scenes, portraits of celebrities, and stories of poverty and hunger. He was also instrumental in showcasing the beauty and glamour of the city’s favorite events, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the New York City Marathon.

Boenzi’s photographs helped to define the city’s visual identity, and his images became a part of New York City’s cultural history. His keen eye for detail and ability to capture the spirit of New York City was irreplaceable, and his career was a testament to his dedication to his craft.

Boenzi’s work was honored with numerous awards and recognition throughout his career. In 1987, he was awarded the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for his series of images on homelessness in New York City. In 1990, he was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Press Photographers Association.

Neal Boenzi will always be remembered as a gifted and talented photographer who captured the soul of New York City in his images. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of photographers, and his contributions to the visual history of New York City will never be forgotten.

Source : @nytimesarts

Neal Boenzi, a photographer who for more than 40 years at The New York Times deftly captured aspects of city life from firefighters fleeing a falling wall to a man walking a goose, has died at 97. https://t.co/qsNp20mChP — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) April 5, 2023

Neal Boenzi, a photographer who for more than 40 years at The New York Times deftly captured aspects of city life from firefighters fleeing a falling wall to a man walking a goose, has died at 97. https://t.co/qsNp20mChP — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) April 5, 2023