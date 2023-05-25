Nyanga Vigilante Attack today : After Vigilante Attack in Nyanga, Two Dead and Five Injured, Police Deploy Heavy Presence

Nyanga Vigilante Attack today : After Vigilante Attack in Nyanga, Two Dead and Five Injured, Police Deploy Heavy Presence

Posted on May 25, 2023

Police Intervene After Vigilante Assault Results in Two Fatalities and Five Injured in Nyanga today 2023.
Two men were killed and five others injured in a vigilante attack at the Nyanga taxi rank. The incident is believed to be shocking, and no further details have been released at this time.

News Source : BNN Breaking

  1. Vigilante attack
  2. Nyanga violence
  3. Police response
  4. Injuries reported
  5. Death toll rises
Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply