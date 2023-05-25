Nyanga Vigilante Attack today : After Vigilante Attack in Nyanga, Two Dead and Five Injured, Police Deploy Heavy Presence

Police Intervene After Vigilante Assault Results in Two Fatalities and Five Injured in Nyanga today 2023.

Two men were killed and five others injured in a vigilante attack at the Nyanga taxi rank. The incident is believed to be shocking, and no further details have been released at this time.

Read Full story : Vigilante Attack Leaves Two Dead and Five Injured in Nyanga, Heavy Police Presence Ensues /

News Source : BNN Breaking

