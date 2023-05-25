Nyanga Vigilante Attack today : Police Intervene After Vigilante Attack Kills Two and Injures Five in Nyanga

Nyanga Vigilante Attack Results in Two Fatalities and Five Injuries, Prompting Increased Police Presence today 2023.

Two men were killed and five others injured in a vigilante attack at the Nyanga taxi rank. The incident has shocked the community and police are investigating the incident.

News Source : BNN Breaking

