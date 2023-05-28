NYC agency budget cuts: The NYC agencies that will be most impacted by budget cuts

Mixed Reactions to Mayor Eric Adams’ Proposed $106.7 Billion Executive Budget for NYC’s 2024 Fiscal Year

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently unveiled his proposed $106.7 billion executive budget for the city’s 2024 fiscal year, which has prompted mixed reactions from New York residents, employees, and advocates. While Adams has backpedaled on some of the cuts he requested agencies to make, many will still feel the impact.

To avoid cutting into some of the city’s most critical services, Adams reduced the cut percentages for several agencies, including the Fire Department, Sanitation Department, Parks Department, Department of Homeless Services, Human Resources Administration, Department of Youth and Community Development, the Office of Labor Relations, and Department of Design and Construction. However, education budget cuts are slightly lower than other agencies, but still significant, with Adams proposing a 3% reduction in CUNY and the Department of Education budgets.

In response to heavy scrutiny for proposed cuts to libraries and cultural affairs, which advocates said would entail ending various vital community services and severely reduce operating hours, Adams decided to exclude the two from the Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG) cuts for fiscal year 2024. However, library system leaders have said they will still be feeling the impact of two PEG cuts announced last year.

The mayor boasted that his PEGs manage to spare city employees from layoffs and retain vital services. Last year, Adams asked city agencies to cut half of their jobs that are vacant, but he has since pushed to fill these vacancies, especially in agencies that are short-staffed.

Adams’ $106.7 billion budget is up $4 billion from the preliminary executive budget that he introduced in January. The larger budget is to compensate for asylum seeker costs and labor contract settlements, according to the mayor. Expected funding for the asylum seeker crisis in New York City includes $1 billion in the state budget for migrant-related relief and approximately $650 million in federal funding if Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approves the city’s application.

City Council leadership believes Adams’ cuts to be overkill, and they are pushing for further reductions. Over the next month, City Council will hold negotiations with the mayor to adjust the executive budget and arrive at a final agreed-upon budget – the Adopted Budget – before July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.

In conclusion, Mayor Eric Adams’ proposed $106.7 billion executive budget for New York City’s 2024 fiscal year has prompted mixed reactions from various stakeholders. While some cuts have been reduced to avoid affecting critical services, others, such as education budget cuts, remain significant. The exclusion of libraries and cultural affairs from PEG cuts has been welcomed, but library system leaders have said they will still be feeling the impact of past cuts. City Council leadership believes further reductions are necessary, and negotiations with the mayor will continue over the next month to arrive at a final agreed-upon budget.

News Source : Giavanni Alves | GAlves@siadvance.com

