NYC Banquet Hall Shooting Claims Life of Bloods Gang Member today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late Saturday, the victim of a fatal shooting at a Brooklyn catering hall was identified as Shaquil Dunbar, a reported member of the Bloods gang. The incident occurred at K&L Manor in Flatlands at approximately 4:15 a.m. Three shots were fired while the crowded dance floor was dressed in white. The shooter fled the scene, and Dunbar was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. The victim’s criminal record was extensive, according to a source who spoke with the Daily News. The event’s nature is unknown, but two women reported strict bag and coat checks at the hall. One of the women expressed surprise, stating that the venue is high class and has no history of violence. The investigation is ongoing.

Gang violence in NYC Banquet hall shootings in NYC Bloods gang activity in NYC Homicides in NYC involving gang members NYC law enforcement efforts to combat gang violence

News Source : audacy

Source Link :Bloods gang member killed in NYC banquet hall shooting/