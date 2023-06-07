“NYC iconic buildings”: NYC Boasts 6 of the Most Beloved Buildings in the U.S.

New York City Dominates List of Most Loved Buildings in the US

New York City is home to some of the most iconic buildings in the world, and it also boasts the majority of the most loved buildings in the US. According to Buildworld, a company that provides building and construction needs, six out of the top ten most loved buildings in the US are located in NYC.

The Top Six Most Loved Buildings in NYC

The top six most loved buildings in NYC, based on Twitter sentiment analysis conducted by Buildworld, are:

Empire State Building Flatiron Building Brooklyn Museum One World Trade Center New York Public Library Chrysler Building

The Empire State Building has received the highest amount of praise, with 63% of tweets about its design being positive ones. However, it comes in second place to Fallingwater in Millrun, PA, which has 65.1% positive tweets regarding its design.

Architecture Fans Enamored with NYC’s Most Famous Buildings

Buildworld’s analysis shows that architecture fans are enamored with many of New York City’s most famous buildings. The Empire State Building, which opened as the world’s tallest building in 1931, was recognized by the American Institute of Architects as the country’s favorite building in a 2007 poll.

Other buildings on the list also received high praise, such as the Flatiron Building, which garnered 56.5% positive tweets regarding its design, followed by Brooklyn Museum (55.1%), One World Trade Center (51.9%), NYPL (49.5%), and the Chrysler Building (43.9%).

Interestingly, Lloyd Wright’s iconic Guggenheim Museum did not make the list.

New York City’s Cinematic Landscape

With all of NYC’s iconic buildings, it’s no surprise that the city dominates the cinematic landscape. In addition to the landmarks that make the city unique, there are also places that don’t look like they belong in NYC.

If you’re planning to visit and explore NYC’s most loved buildings, be sure to check out the city’s most beautiful streets as well!

To read the full study, click here.

