NYC Police Officer Charged today : Police Officer in NYC Accused of Punching Troubled Man, Resulting in Broken Nose

Police Officer in NYC Accused of Punching Agitated Man and Causing Nasal Fracture today 2023.

A New York City police officer has been charged with third-degree assault for repeatedly punching an emotionally disturbed man in the face, breaking his nose, according to prosecutors. The incident occurred on 10 November and was captured on police body cameras and onlookers’ videos. The officer, Juan Perez, pleaded not guilty and his lawyer denied the allegations. The case highlights the ongoing focus on police accountability in New York City and the challenges faced when dealing with emotionally disturbed individuals.

News Source : Colin Moynihan

