NYC Subway Attack : US marine veteran chokes black man to death in NYC Subway

Black Man Dies After Being Choked by Marine Veteran in New York City Subway

The death of a black man after being choked by a Marine veteran in a New York City subway has sparked protests and calls for justice. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Charles Neely, died from compression of the neck, according to the city’s medical examiner.

Marine Veteran Released Without Charges

The incident occurred when Neely was reportedly screaming in an “aggressive manner” while complaining of hunger and thirst. The passenger, a 24-year-old Marine veteran who appeared to be white, was questioned and released without charges. His name has not been publicly released.

Medical Examiner Rules Death a Homicide

The medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide, but the determination of criminal culpability will be left to the legal system. The Manhattan district attorney’s office has said it is investigating the case.

Protests Call for Arrest

Protesters have gathered at the subway station where Neely died to call for an arrest. The incident has once again highlighted issues of police brutality and racial inequality in the US.

The death of Charles Neely is a tragic reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and equality in America. The fact that the Marine veteran was released without charges has only added to the anger and frustration felt by many in the black community. The determination of criminal culpability must be made through a fair and impartial legal process, and those responsible for this senseless act of violence must be held accountable for their actions.

News Source : Mehr News Agency

Source Link :Black man choked to death by US marine veteran in NYC Subway/