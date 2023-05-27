“Oak Park school lockdown” today : Oak Park School Locked Down due to Nearby Shots Fired: Village Reports

Oak Park school locked down due to nearby gunfire today 2023.

An elementary school in Oak Park was put on lockdown on Friday due to a reported shooting in the area. Village officials confirmed the incident and ensured that the students were safe. The lockdown was lifted after the situation was deemed safe.

News Source : WLS – Chicago

