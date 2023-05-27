“Oak Park school lockdown” today : Oak Park School Locked Down due to Nearby Shots Fired: Village Reports

Posted on May 27, 2023

Oak Park school locked down due to nearby gunfire today 2023.
An elementary school in Oak Park was put on lockdown on Friday due to a reported shooting in the area. Village officials confirmed the incident and ensured that the students were safe. The lockdown was lifted after the situation was deemed safe.

News Source : WLS – Chicago

