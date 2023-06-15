Oak Park Shooting in Sacramento Results in Fatalities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Sacramento, a shooting occurred on Thursday that resulted in one fatality, making it the 16th homicide in the city this year. The incident took place in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood on San Jose Way, as reported by the Sacramento Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an individual with a gunshot wound who later passed away. The police are conducting an investigation into the fatal shooting. The Sacramento Police Department has stated that there have been 16 homicides in the city thus far in 2021, compared to 27 during the same period in 2020.

Sacramento shooting Oak Park shooting Homicide in Sacramento Gun violence in California Crime rates in Sacramento

News Source : Lauren Walike

Source Link :Sacramento Shooting: Person killed in Oak Park/