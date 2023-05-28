Oakland homicide investigation today : Possible alternative titles: – Homicide under investigation by Oakland police – Oakland police probe suspected morning killing – Suspected murder investigated by Oakland police in the morning

Morning Homicide in Oakland Under Investigation by Police today 2023.

The Oakland Police Department Homicide Section is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday morning in the 5900 block of MacArthur Blvd. The victim, who has not been identified, died despite receiving aid from emergency crews. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them.

Read Full story : Oakland police investigating suspected morning homicide /

News Source : KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homicide investigation Suspected murder in Oakland Morning homicide in Oakland Police investigation in Oakland Oakland crime scene investigation