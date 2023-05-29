“Oakland shooting” today : One Fatality Reported in Shooting at Mills College in Oakland

One person dies in a shooting near Mills College in Oakland. today 2023.

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person near the Mills College campus on Saturday morning. The victim was found by firefighters with gunshot wounds and police were called to the scene. The incident is currently under investigation.

Read Full story : Shooting near Oakland's Mills College leaves one dead

News Source : Cedar News

