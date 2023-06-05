Oatmeal Pancakes Recipe: The Oatmeal Pancakes Recipe Passed Down in My Family

My Family’s Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Pancakes

There’s nothing quite like a warm stack of pancakes on a lazy Sunday morning. And when those pancakes are made with a secret family recipe, they’re even better. My family’s recipe for oatmeal pancakes has been passed down for generations, and it’s one of my favorite breakfasts to make. Not only are they delicious, but they’re also a healthier alternative to traditional pancakes. Here’s how to make them:

Ingredients:

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the oats, flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Let the batter sit for 5-10 minutes to thicken up. Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Once hot, spoon about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface of the pancake and the edges start to look dry, about 2-3 minutes. Flip the pancake and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes on the other side. Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing the skillet as needed.

Tips for Making Perfect Pancakes:

Making perfect pancakes can take a bit of practice, but with these tips, you’ll be a pro in no time:

Make sure your skillet or griddle is hot before adding the batter. A good way to test this is to sprinkle a few drops of water on the surface – if they sizzle, it’s ready.

Don’t overmix the batter. Overmixing can lead to tough, chewy pancakes. It’s okay if there are a few lumps in the batter.

Use a measuring cup to portion out the batter for each pancake. This will ensure they’re all the same size and cook evenly.

Flip the pancakes once you see bubbles forming on the surface and the edges start to look dry. Don’t flip too early or the pancake will fall apart, and don’t flip too late or it will burn.

Keep the pancakes warm in a 200-degree oven while you cook the rest of the batch.

Variations:

While these oatmeal pancakes are delicious on their own, there are many ways to customize them to your liking. Here are a few ideas:

Add a handful of chocolate chips or blueberries to the batter.

Top the pancakes with sliced bananas and a drizzle of honey.

Serve the pancakes with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Swap out the all-purpose flour for whole wheat flour for an even healthier option.

Conclusion:

There’s something special about a secret family recipe, and these oatmeal pancakes are no exception. They’re a delicious and wholesome breakfast option that’s perfect for lazy Sunday mornings or special occasions. Give them a try and see why they’ve been a favorite in my family for generations.

