Oatmeal Stuffed Apples Recipe.: Astonishing Baked Apple Recipe: Oatmeal-Stuffed Apples for Any Season

This breakfast baked oatmeal stuffed apples recipe is incredible

If you’re a fan of baked oatmeal, you’ll love this new breakfast recipe. It’s a delicious and healthy way to start your day. The best part is that it’s incredibly easy to make.

Ingredients:

2 large apples

1 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut off the top of the apples and scoop out the center with a spoon, leaving about a 1/4 inch of flesh around the edge. In a bowl, mix together the oats, maple syrup, milk, pecans, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Fill each apple with the oat mixture, packing it down tightly. Place the stuffed apples in a baking dish and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the oat mixture is golden brown and the apples are tender. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes before serving.

This recipe is perfect for a lazy weekend morning when you want something warm and comforting. The combination of the sweet apples and the spiced oatmeal is unbeatable. Plus, it’s a great way to get some healthy fiber and protein in your breakfast.

You can customize this recipe to your liking by adding different nuts or dried fruit to the oat mixture. You can also use different types of apples depending on your preference. Just make sure you choose large apples that can hold plenty of filling.

If you’re feeling extra indulgent, you can top the baked apples with a dollop of whipped cream or a drizzle of caramel sauce. However, it’s just as delicious on its own.

Overall, this breakfast baked oatmeal stuffed apples recipe is a winner. It’s easy, healthy, and incredibly tasty. Give it a try and see for yourself!

