Oats Dosa Recipe: Easy and Delicious Oats Dosa Recipe

Oats Dosa Recipe | Tasty and Easy

Introduction

Dosa is a popular South Indian dish that is consumed by people all across the country. It is a thin, crispy pancake-like dish that is made from fermented batter of rice and urad dal. However, with changing times and increasing health consciousness, people are looking for a healthier alternative. That is where the oats dosa recipe comes in. Oats dosa is not only healthy but also very easy to make. In this article, we will discuss the oats dosa recipe in detail.

Ingredients

1 cup oats

½ cup rice flour

½ cup semolina (rava)

1 cup sour curd

1 finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped green chilli

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

½ tsp salt

Water as required

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Take 1 cup of oats and grind them in a mixer to make a fine powder. In a mixing bowl, add the oat powder, ½ cup rice flour, and ½ cup semolina (rava). Next, add 1 cup of sour curd and mix well. Add water as required and mix well to make a smooth batter. The consistency of the batter should be thin and flowing. Now, add 1 finely chopped onion, 1 finely chopped green chilli, 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera), and ½ tsp salt. Mix well. Let the batter rest for 15-20 minutes. This will help the batter to ferment slightly. After 20 minutes, check the consistency of the batter. If it has thickened, add some water to thin it down. Heat a non-stick tawa or griddle on medium flame. Once the tawa is hot, pour a ladleful of the batter onto the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to make a thin dosa. Add a few drops of oil around the edges of the dosa and let it cook for 1-2 minutes on medium flame. Once the dosa turns golden brown, flip it over and cook for another minute on the other side. Remove the dosa from the tawa and serve hot with coconut chutney or sambar.

Tips

Make sure the batter is not too thick or too thin. It should be of flowing consistency.

Let the batter rest for at least 15-20 minutes to allow it to ferment slightly.

Use sour curd instead of fresh curd to get a tangy flavor.

Spread the batter evenly on the tawa to get a thin dosa.

Add oil around the edges of the dosa to get a crispy texture.

Conclusion

Oats dosa is a healthy and easy-to-make alternative to the traditional rice and urad dal dosa. It is high in fiber and protein and can be consumed by people of all ages. With this recipe, you can make tasty and crispy oats dosa at home in just a few minutes. So, go ahead and give it a try!

