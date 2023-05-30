Obaidul Quader accuses BNP of discouraging expatriates to send remittance through legal channels

Obaidul Quader on BNP discouraging expatriates to send remittance through legal way : BNP discouraging expatriates to send remittance through legal way: Obaidul Quader

According to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, BNP is attempting to create a financial crisis in Bangladesh by discouraging expatriates from sending money to the country through legal channels due to their jealousy of the government’s success in increasing remittance income. Quader issued a press release on Tuesday to condemn and protest the remarks made by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Quader believes that the increase in remittance flow is due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s decision to provide a 2.5% incentive on remittances sent by expatriates, as well as Bangladesh’s strong economic structure and recognition as a safe place for investment. Quader also pointed out that BNP has been identified as a terrorist organization in the international arena and has a history of arson attacks and destructive activities.

News Source : Tribune Desk

