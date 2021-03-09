Obe Noir Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Obe Noir has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021
Obe Noir has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.
mrusouthjohnson 13h · It’s crazy we never Got to drop but jst having The Verse is a blessing all in itselfRip Obe Noir Forever the longway #ColdHearted
Source: (14) mrusouthjohnson – Posts | Facebook
They don’t really understand how they hurt the hood with this one we watched this man grind hard and make a way for…
Posted by Elijah Rice on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
NOTICE.
CONDOLENCES.
———————— –
Elijah Rice
They don’t really understand how they hurt the hood with this one we watched this man grind hard and make a way for himself and y’all do him like that just take his life like that I’m lost and don’t understand but #RestEasy #Longway #Obenoir
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.