“Oberlo money-making tutorial”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Making Money with Oberlo in 2023

How To Make Money With Oberlo In 2023 (Step by Step Tutorial)

What is Oberlo?

Oberlo is an app that allows you to easily import products from AliExpress into your Shopify store. It streamlines the process of dropshipping, making it easy for anyone to start an online business without having to worry about inventory management or shipping.

Step 1: Set Up Your Shopify Store

Before you can start using Oberlo, you need to have a Shopify store. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free trial on the Shopify website. Once you have your store set up, you can install the Oberlo app from the Shopify app store.

Step 2: Find Products to Sell

Once you have Oberlo installed, you can start browsing AliExpress for products to sell in your store. You can filter products by category, price, and other criteria to find the right products for your niche. When you find a product you want to sell, you can import it into your store with just a few clicks.

Step 3: Set Your Prices

After you import a product into your store, you need to set a price for it. You want to make sure you’re making a profit, but you also want to keep your prices competitive. You can use the Oberlo pricing rules to automatically set your prices based on a markup percentage or a fixed amount.

Step 4: Promote Your Products

Once you have your products listed in your store, you need to promote them to potential customers. You can use social media, email marketing, and other tactics to drive traffic to your store. You can also use paid advertising to reach a wider audience.

Step 5: Fulfill Your Orders

When a customer places an order on your store, you need to fulfill it. With Oberlo, this process is automated. When you receive an order, Oberlo will place the order with the AliExpress supplier and provide you with tracking information.

Step 6: Scale Your Business

Once you start making sales, you can scale your business by adding more products to your store and expanding your marketing efforts. You can also use Oberlo’s features to manage your inventory, track your profits, and analyze your sales data.

Conclusion

Oberlo makes it easy for anyone to start a profitable online business. By following these steps, you can use Oberlo to import products from AliExpress, set up your Shopify store, promote your products, fulfill orders, and scale your business. With Oberlo, the sky’s the limit!

