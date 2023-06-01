Obesity and Cancer: 5 Major Causes of Cancer: Highlighting the Role of Obesity and Physical Health.

Processed and Junk Food: How to Reduce Consumption

Processed and junk food have become a staple in many people’s diets. Burgers, pizza, chips, and other similar foods lack any significant nutritional value. According to the Imperial College of London, the high levels of fat and sugar in these foods increase the risk of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Unsafe Physical Relationships and Cancer Risk

Unsafe physical relationships and cancer are not talked about enough. There are different types of physical relationships, and many people prefer oral sex. However, oral sex increases the risk of throat cancer. Therefore, it’s important to be mindful of the risks associated with unsafe physical relationships.

Controlling Weight for Reducing Cancer Risk

People often overlook the importance of controlling their weight. However, excess weight increases the risk of many types of cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, obesity is linked to at least 13 different types of cancer. Therefore, it’s crucial to take weight control seriously to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases.

Hepatitis B Virus and Cancer Risk

The hepatitis B virus is also linked to cancer. According to a report in 2018, 13% of diagnosed patients with this virus were found to be responsible for causing cancer. To reduce the risk of liver cancer, it’s important to take medication to treat hepatitis B.

Human Papillomavirus and Cancer Risk

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is another virus that increases the risk of cancer, especially in women. The HPV vaccine is recommended to help prevent the development of cervical cancer. It’s important to take precautions when engaging in physical relationships to prevent the spread of HPV.

Conclusion

Processed and junk food, unsafe physical relationships, excess weight, hepatitis B virus, and human papillomavirus are all linked to an increased risk of cancer. It’s important to take steps to reduce the risk of cancer by reducing the consumption of processed and junk food, practicing safe physical relationships, controlling weight, taking medication for hepatitis B, and getting vaccinated against HPV. Always consult with your doctor for more information and guidance on how to reduce your risk of cancer.

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :5 Causes of Cancer Including Obesity and Physical Health; कॅन्सरच्या या ५ मोठ्या कारणांकडे मुद्दामून दुर्लक्ष करतात लोकं/