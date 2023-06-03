“obesity prevention”: Strategies for Preventing Obesity – Tribune Online

Obesity Prevention: Eating Healthy and Staying Active

Obesity is a growing concern worldwide, with almost 40% of adults and 18% of children and adolescents being overweight or obese. Obesity is a condition where excess body fat accumulates to the extent that it poses a risk to health. Obesity is linked to many health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and some cancers. The bottom line for obesity prevention is that eating a healthy diet and getting more physical activity can help prevent obesity.

Processed and ultra-processed foods are linked to a higher risk of obesity. Many processed foods are high in fat, salt, and sugar, which can encourage overeating. These foods are often high in calories and low in nutrients, leading to weight gain. The daily recommendation for fruit and vegetable intake is five to nine servings per day for adults. Filling your plate with veggies and fruit can help keep calories reasonable and reduce the risk of overeating. Whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats are also important parts of a healthy diet.

Studies continue to show that dietary fiber plays a role in weight maintenance. This is because people who took a fiber complex supplement three times daily for 12 weeks lost up to 5 percent of their body weight. Fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Focusing on low-GI foods can help keep blood sugar levels steadier. Keeping your blood glucose levels steady can help with weight management.

Social support isn’t just for children and teens — it’s important for adults to feel supported too. Whether cooking with family or going on walks with friends, getting people involved can help to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Incorporating regular physical activity into your schedule is important for maintaining or losing weight, among other benefits. 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week is recommended. Weight training is just as important to weight maintenance as aerobic activity. In addition to weekly aerobic activity, the WHO recommends weight training that involves all your major muscles at least two times per week.

Stress can have many effects on the body and mind. A study suggests that stress may trigger a brain response that changes eating patterns and leads to cravings for high-calorie foods. Eating too many high-calorie foods can contribute to the development of obesity. It’s much easier to grocery shop for healthy foods when you have a plan. Creating a food budget and list for your shopping trips can help avoid temptations for unhealthy foods. In addition, prepping meals can allow you to have ready-to-go healthy meals.

Obesity prevention is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. While eating a healthy diet and getting regular physical activity are key components, other factors such as stress, social support, and food budgeting also play a role. By incorporating these strategies into your lifestyle, you can work to prevent obesity and improve your overall health.

