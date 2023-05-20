“Obesity-related heart disease symptoms”: Weight Misconception: Heart Disease Symptoms Ignored

Why Ignoring Symptoms Due to Weight and Anxiety Can Be Dangerous

It’s a common occurrence for people who are overweight or have anxiety to be dismissed by doctors when they report symptoms. Such was the case for S.T., who has been experiencing chest pain, dizziness, and shortness of breath on exertion. Despite regular visits to the doctor, she was told that her symptoms were due to anxiety and her weight.

This kind of dismissal can be dangerous, especially for individuals who are at high risk of heart disease. Diabetes, for instance, increases the risk of heart disease, and S.T. is a Type 2 diabetic. Moreover, her symptoms are highly suggestive of heart disease, and she has been experiencing them for some time.

While it’s understandable that S.T. is hesitant to seek medical care, she deserves to receive good care. The first step is to find a doctor who will take her symptoms seriously and not dismiss them because of her weight and anxiety. This can be a daunting task, but it’s not impossible.

One way to ensure that S.T. receives a proper evaluation is to request a more definitive test than an EKG and blood testing. A coronary CT angiogram is highly sensitive and specific and can detect blockages in the heart that may be causing her symptoms. If blockages are found, they need to be treated to prevent a heart attack. If no blockages are present, a different type of evaluation is needed to find out where her symptoms are coming from.

It’s crucial to remember that ignoring symptoms due to weight and anxiety can have serious consequences. People who are overweight or have anxiety are often disbelieved, and women and people of color are also systematically treated worse. Mental health issues such as anxiety and PTSD can also contribute to the problem.

In S.T.’s case, her diabetes went unchecked for a while because her doctor only wanted to tell her to lose weight instead of ordering blood tests when she complained about the symptoms. This kind of dismissal can lead to serious health consequences, which is why it’s so important to find a doctor who will take symptoms seriously and provide proper care.

In conclusion, ignoring symptoms due to weight and anxiety can be dangerous, especially for individuals who are at high risk of heart disease. It’s important to find a doctor who will take symptoms seriously and not dismiss them because of weight or mental health issues. Requesting a more definitive test and being completely honest about concerns can help ensure that proper care is received.

1. Obesity and Heart Disease

2. Ignoring Heart Disease Symptoms

3. Health Risks of Being Overweight

4. Heart Disease and Weight Stigma

5. Managing Heart Disease in Overweight Individuals

News Source : Times Colonist

Source Link :Health: Heart disease symptoms written off due to weight/