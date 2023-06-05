“Obey Me Nightbringer Cards”: The Ultimate Guide to Obey Me! Nightbringer Cards

Curious about the Obey Me! Nightbringer Cards? Here’s Your Guide!

If you’re a fan of Otome mobile games, you’re probably already familiar with Obey Me! Nightbringer. This latest addition to the Obey Me! franchise takes you on a journey to the Devildom, where you interact with demons and go on exciting trips to different locations. The game heavily focuses on character interaction, so you need to be careful with the choices you make when interacting with the ikemen demons.

One of the highlights of the game is the Obey Me! Nightbringer cards, which add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay. In this guide, we’ll give you a rundown of all the cards available in the game and provide you with some useful information about them.

The Cards in Obey Me! Nightbringer

Currently, the following cards are available in the game:

Mammon Cards

Leviathan Cards

Lucifer Cards

Satan Cards

Beelzebub Cards

Asmodeus Cards

Diavolo Cards

Belphegor Cards

Barbatos Cards

Simeon Cards

Luke Cards

Solomon Cards

Raphael Cards

Little D Cards

Thirteen Cards

About the Cards

As the game is still relatively new, we’re still gathering information about the cards and how they work in the game. However, we can tell you that the cards are an essential part of the gameplay and can give you significant advantages in battles and interactions with the demons.

Each card has its unique features, such as stats, skills, and abilities, and you need to collect them all to build an impressive deck. You can obtain cards through various means, such as completing quests, participating in events, or purchasing them from the in-game store.

Final Thoughts

Obey Me! Nightbringer is an exciting addition to the Obey Me! franchise, and the cards add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay. We hope this guide has given you a better understanding of the cards’ role in the game and what to expect from them.

As we continue to gather more information about the cards, we’ll update this guide with more details and tips. So, make sure to check back often for the latest updates.

In the meantime, enjoy your journey through the Devildom and have fun collecting all the Obey Me! Nightbringer cards!

