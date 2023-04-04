Obit: Seymour Stein, Pop & Rock Legend

The music industry has lost a trailblazer with the passing of Seymour Stein. A renowned record executive, Stein played an integral role in shaping the pop and rock scene for over six decades.

Legendary A&R man Seymour Stein passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy that launched the careers of iconic musicians such as Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads, and kd lang. Stein co-founded Sire Records in 1966, which became synonymous with his name even after being absorbed by the Warner Music group. His success as a “hit man” was grounded in his instinct, energy, enthusiasm, opportunism, and shrewd business mind, attributes he considered more valuable than technical knowledge or musical skills.

One of the defining moments of Stein’s career was his acquisition of the US rights to Depeche Mode in 1980. Based on a hunch he got from a British music paper, Stein flew to London and signed the band on the spot after meeting them in their hometown in Essex. The success of Depeche Mode was part of a string of British bands whose records Stein released in the US, and his support for British musicians helped establish his reputation as a record man of his generation.

Stein’s ability to spot talent and sign deals extended beyond the UK music scene. When he signed Madonna Ciccone in 1982, he offered the 24-year-old singer $45,000 for three singles with the option to release an album, a deal that launched her into superstardom and revolutionized feminism for a new generation of young women. Stein’s talent for identifying and supporting emerging acts continued long after Madonna’s success, and he played a significant role in the later careers of established stars such as Brian Wilson and Lou Reed.

Born in Brooklyn to Orthodox Jewish parents who emigrated from Galicia, Stein honed his love for music early on by listening to his older sister’s records. His passion for the music business grew during a summer internship at Billboard’s offices, where he met Syd Nathan, the boss of King Records. Nathan offered him a job, and Stein learned the ins and outs of the record business from the ground up. He later founded Sire Records with Richard Gottehrer and went on to sign iconic acts such as the Ramones and Talking Heads.

Despite his success as a music executive, Stein faced personal challenges, including a heart murmur in infancy that kept him away from sports and the shock his wife experienced when he came out as gay shortly after they got married. Despite the turbulence in his personal life, Stein’s passion for music never wavered, and he continued to search for new talent to sign to Sire Records until he stepped down in 2018 due to corporate politicking.

Stein’s contributions to the music industry were recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which he helped found in 1983, and into which he was inducted in 2005. Stein’s legacy as a record man is a testament to his ability to spot talent, sign deals, and launch the careers of iconic musicians who have left an indelible mark on the music world.