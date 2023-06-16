“Obito’s Heartbreaking Confession to Kakashi: Why He Became a Villain” #shorts #trending #trendingshorts #anime #naruto #edit

Obito reveals to Kakashi why he became a villain:
“Kakashi, I became a villain because I couldn’t handle the pain of losing Rin. It consumed me and drove me to seek revenge against the world. I know it’s not an excuse for my actions, and I’m sorry for causing you and everyone else so much pain. But I hope you can understand that my pain was real, and it led me down a dark path.”
Kakashi listens in silence, his heart heavy with the weight of their shared past.
