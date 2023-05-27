“OBITUARY” – AGGRESSIVE EST Gee x Southside Type Beat

BRUTAL EST Gee x Southside Type Beat “OBITUARY” | AGGRESSIVE

Introduction

Music is a form of expression that has a unique ability to evoke emotions. Different genres of music have different effects on people. When it comes to rap music, the beats and lyrics are meant to be aggressive and powerful. One such rap song that is gaining popularity is the “OBITUARY” produced by EST Gee and Southside.

The Beat

The beat of “OBITUARY” is brutal and aggressive. It starts off with a strong bassline that sets the tone for the rest of the song. The drums are heavy and hit hard, giving the beat a sense of urgency. The melody is dark and eerie, which adds to the ominous feel of the song. The beat is perfect for rap artists who want to showcase their lyrical skills and deliver impactful verses.

The Lyrics

The lyrics of “OBITUARY” are just as aggressive as the beat. EST Gee and Southside have created a song that is full of energy and power. The lyrics are meant to be a message to their rivals that they are not to be messed with. The verses are filled with punchlines and metaphors that are sure to leave an impact on the listener.

The chorus of the song is particularly catchy. It is a simple yet effective hook that is sure to get stuck in your head. The lyrics of the chorus are “I ain’t talkin’ ’bout a funeral when I say obituary”. This line is repeated multiple times throughout the song, which adds to the overall impact.

The Impact

“OBITUARY” has quickly become a fan favorite. The combination of EST Gee’s lyrical prowess and Southside’s production skills has resulted in a song that is sure to be a hit. The beat and lyrics are so powerful that they leave a lasting impact on the listener.

The song has also become popular among rap artists who are looking for a beat that is aggressive and impactful. The beat is perfect for artists who want to showcase their skills and deliver powerful verses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, “OBITUARY” is a brutal and aggressive rap song that is sure to leave an impact on the listener. The beat and lyrics are perfect for rap artists who want to showcase their skills and deliver impactful verses. The song has quickly become a fan favorite and is sure to be a hit among rap enthusiasts.

