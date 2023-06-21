Obituary: Aishwarya Thatikonda Passes Away in Texas Mall Shooting







Aishwarya Thatikonda Dead: Texas Mall Shooting Victim

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Aishwarya Thatikonda. She was one of the victims of the tragic shooting that occurred at a mall in Texas on Friday, May 31st, 2019.

Aishwarya was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She was a bright and ambitious young woman who had a passion for science and technology. She was studying computer science at the University of Texas at Dallas and had a promising future ahead of her.

Aishwarya was only 19 years old when she was taken from us too soon. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aishwarya’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Aishwarya.





