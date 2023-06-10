Obituary: Akeem Hebron, a former student of Our Lady of Good Counsel High, passes away.

Akeem Hebron, Our Lady of Good Counsel High Alumni, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Akeem Hebron. Akeem was a beloved member of the Our Lady of Good Counsel High School community, where he graduated in [insert year].

Akeem was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and love for basketball. He played on the varsity basketball team throughout high school and was a standout player, earning multiple accolades and awards.

After graduating from Our Lady of Good Counsel, Akeem went on to attend [insert college/university]. He continued to play basketball and was a key player on the team.

Akeem will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Our Lady of Good Counsel community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

