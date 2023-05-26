Obituary: Alexandra Landry, Canadian Rhythmic Gymnast and UMass Dartmouth Student, Passes Away

Alexandra Landry: Remembering a Talented Canadian Rhythmic Gymnast

Early Life and Gymnastics Career

Alexandra Landry was born on December 22, 1996, in Quebec, Canada. She began practicing rhythmic gymnastics at a young age and quickly showed promise in the sport. Landry went on to become a member of the Canadian national rhythmic gymnastics team, representing her country in international competitions.

University Years and Achievements

Landry attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where she continued to pursue her passion for gymnastics while also studying accounting. She was a valuable member of the university’s gymnastics team, helping them achieve several victories in competitions.

In 2017, Landry was recognized as a National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) All-American, an honor given to student-athletes who excel in their sport and maintain a high level of academic achievement.

Passing of Alexandra Landry

Sadly, Alexandra Landry passed away on September 30, 2021, at the age of 24. Her sudden and unexpected death shocked and saddened the gymnastics community, as well as her family and friends.

Landry’s passing was mourned by many, including her former coach at UMass Dartmouth, Stephen Lewis. In an interview with the university’s newspaper, Lewis spoke highly of Landry, saying she was “a great teammate, a great athlete, and a great person.”

A Legacy of Talent and Dedication

Although Alexandra Landry’s life was cut short, she leaves behind a legacy of talent and dedication to her sport. Her achievements as a rhythmic gymnast and student-athlete at UMass Dartmouth will not be forgotten, and her memory will continue to inspire others to pursue their passions with the same drive and commitment that Landry embodied.

As we remember Alexandra Landry, let us honor her memory by cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones and striving to make the most of every opportunity that comes our way. Rest in peace, Alexandra.

