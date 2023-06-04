Obituary: Alice W. Handy of Charlottesville, Virginia Passes Away with Dignity and Grace

Alice W. Handy Passes Away in Charlottesville, Virginia
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alice W. Handy on [insert date] in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alice was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Alice was born on [insert date] in [insert location]. She graduated from [insert college/university] with a degree in [insert major]. Alice went on to have a successful career in [insert profession], where she made a positive impact on the lives of many.
In her free time, Alice enjoyed [insert hobbies/interests]. She was known for her [insert personality trait] and her [insert positive attribute].
Alice is survived by her [insert family members]. She was preceded in death by her [insert family members].
The family will be holding a private service in Alice’s honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [insert charity/organization].
Alice will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.
- Alice W. Handy obituary
- Charlottesville, Virginia obituaries
- Alice Handy death notice
- Remembering Alice W. Handy
- Funeral arrangements for Alice Handy