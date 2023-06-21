Obituary and Cause of Death for Lisa Brinkmeyer







Lisa Brinkmeyer Obituary

Lisa Brinkmeyer

Lisa Brinkmeyer, 47, passed away on Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at her home in Springfield, Missouri.

She was born on October 12th, 1973 in St. Louis, Missouri to her parents John and Mary Brinkmeyer. Lisa grew up in St. Louis and attended St. Louis University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She later went on to earn her Master’s degree in Marketing from the University of Missouri.

Lisa had a successful career in marketing and worked for several companies throughout her lifetime. She was a dedicated employee and always went above and beyond in her work.

Lisa was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her parents, John and Mary Brinkmeyer, her sister, Susan, and her two nieces, Emily and Olivia.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The cause of Lisa’s death was determined to be a heart attack.





Lisa Brinkmeyer obituary news Lisa Brinkmeyer cause of death Lisa Brinkmeyer funeral arrangements Lisa Brinkmeyer life and legacy Lisa Brinkmeyer family and friends mourn loss