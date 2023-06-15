Obituary and Cause of Death for Roger Payne, an American Biologist

American Biologist Roger Payne Passes Away at 87

Renowned American biologist and conservationist, Roger Payne, passed away on September 6, 2021, at the age of 87. Payne was widely recognized for his groundbreaking research on whales and his tireless efforts to protect them.

Born on January 29, 1935, in New York City, Payne earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1957 and his doctorate in biology from Cornell University in 1963. His research on the songs of humpback whales in the 1960s brought him international acclaim and helped to spur the global movement to protect these magnificent creatures.

Payne was also a passionate advocate for conservation and co-founded the Ocean Alliance, an organization dedicated to protecting marine life and their habitats. He served as the president of the group for many years and led numerous expeditions to study whales and other marine mammals.

In addition to his scientific contributions, Payne was a gifted musician and used his talents to raise awareness about the need to protect whales. He released several albums featuring recordings of whale songs, including his iconic “Songs of the Humpback Whale,” which became a best-seller in the 1970s.

Payne’s death was attributed to complications from a stroke he suffered in August 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Harrow, and his four children. His legacy as a pioneering biologist and passionate conservationist will live on through his many accomplishments and the countless lives he touched.

