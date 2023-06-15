Obituary and Cause of Death of 13-Year-Old Bicycle Accident Victim Blake Buchbinder

Blake Buchbinder, 13, Killed in Tragic Bicycle Accident: Obituary and Cause of Death

On June 5th, 2021, Blake Buchbinder, a 13-year-old boy, was tragically killed in a bicycle accident. Blake was riding his bike with friends when he was struck by a car. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Blake was born on November 18th, 2007, in San Francisco, California. He was a bright and energetic young man who loved spending time outdoors, especially riding his bike. He had a passion for video games and enjoyed playing with his friends.

Blake was a student at Lincoln Middle School, where he excelled in his academics and was well-liked by his teachers and peers. He was a member of the school’s robotics team and had a keen interest in technology.

Blake’s loss has left a void in the lives of his family and friends. His parents, David and Sarah, are devastated by the loss of their beloved son. Blake is survived by his siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family is requesting privacy during this difficult time and has asked for donations in Blake’s memory to be made to the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition.

Blake’s passing has been a shock to the community, and he will be deeply missed.

Bicycle accident Blake Buchbinder Obituary Cause of death Teenage fatalities