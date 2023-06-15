Obituary and Cause of Death of 13-Year-Old Blake Buchbinder, Who Died in a Bicycle Accident

Blake Buchbinder, 13, tragically killed in a bicycle accident

Blake Buchbinder, a 13-year-old resident of Springfield, was killed in a tragic bicycle accident on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred when Blake was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk and was hit by a car that was exiting a parking lot.

Blake was a seventh-grade student at Springfield Middle School and was beloved by his classmates and teachers. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love of sports. Blake was a talented athlete and played on several local sports teams, including the Springfield youth baseball and basketball leagues.

Blake’s parents, Michael and Sarah Buchbinder, are devastated by their son’s sudden and tragic death. They describe Blake as the light of their lives and a joy to everyone who knew him. They request privacy during this difficult time as they mourn their loss.

The community of Springfield is also grieving the loss of this young and promising life. Blake’s school has offered counseling services to students and staff who are struggling with the sudden loss.

The Buchbinder family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Springfield Youth Sports Association in Blake’s memory. Rest in peace, Blake. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you.

