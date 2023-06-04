Obituary and Cause of Death of James Springer, Alumnus of Turner Ashby High School

Turner Ashby High School Alumnus James Springer Passes Away

James Springer, a proud alumnus of Turner Ashby High School, has passed away. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time. However, his obituary describes him as a kind and loving person who always put others before himself.

Springer was a graduate of the class of 2005 at Turner Ashby High School. He was known for his love of sports, particularly football, and was a standout player on the school’s team.

After graduating, Springer went on to pursue a career in finance. He was a successful businessman who loved his work and was highly respected in his field.

Springer will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering commitment to his community. He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Springer’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, James.

