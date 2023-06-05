Obituary and Cause of Death of Jaykob Dodd, a Student of Hawkins High School

Hawkins High School Mourns the Loss of Student Jaykob Dodd

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Hawkins High School student Jaykob Dodd. Jaykob was a beloved member of our school community, and his loss has deeply affected us all.

The cause of Jaykob’s death has not been officially released, and we kindly ask for privacy and respect for Jaykob’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

We extend our sincerest condolences to Jaykob’s family and friends, and we are here to offer support and comfort to anyone who needs it.

Rest in peace, Jaykob. You will be deeply missed.

