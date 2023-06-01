Obituary and Cause of Death of Marc Williams: What We Know

Marc Williams: A Life Remembered

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marc Williams on the morning of June 15, 2021. Marc was a beloved husband, father, friend, and colleague, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.

A Life of Service

Marc was born in Chicago in 1965, and grew up in a family that emphasized the importance of giving back to others. He attended Northwestern University, where he earned a degree in political science, and later went on to earn a law degree from the University of Chicago.

Throughout his career, Marc was a passionate advocate for social justice and economic equality. He worked as a public defender for many years, representing clients who could not afford legal representation. Later, he joined a nonprofit organization that provided legal assistance to low-income families and individuals.

A Devoted Family Man

Marc met his wife, Emily, while they were both in law school. They were married in 1992, and went on to have two children, Rachel and Noah. Marc was a devoted husband and father, and his family was the center of his life. He loved spending time with them, whether it was taking family vacations, attending his children’s school events, or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home.

A Tragic Loss

On June 15, 2021, Marc passed away suddenly in his sleep. His cause of death is not yet known, but his family and friends are heartbroken by his loss. Marc was a kind, compassionate, and generous person who touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed.

A Legacy of Service

Although Marc is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched. He was a tireless advocate for justice and equality, and his work made a real difference in the lives of countless people. His family and friends will remember him as a kind and loving person who always put others first.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Legal Aid Society of Chicago, where Marc worked for many years and was deeply committed to their mission of providing legal services to those in need.

A Final Farewell

Marc’s family will hold a private memorial service to honor his life and legacy. They ask that those who knew Marc take a moment to remember him and to continue his work of making the world a better place.

Rest in peace, Marc. You will be missed.

Marc Williams death cause Marc Williams obituary Marc Williams funeral arrangements Marc Williams life story Marc Williams legacy