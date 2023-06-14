Obituary and Cause of Death of Peter Mullen in Edinburgh

Obituary: Peter Mullen, a renowned personality of Edinburgh, passes away

Peter Mullen, a prominent figure in Edinburgh, has passed away at the age of 72. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Mullen was a well-known figure in the city’s literary and academic circles. He was the former Rector of the University of Edinburgh and served as the Chaplain of the Royal College of Defence Studies.

Mullen was also a prolific writer and commentator, contributing to several newspapers and magazines over the years. He was known for his controversial and conservative views on various social and political issues.

Born in Glasgow in 1949, Mullen moved to Edinburgh in the 1970s, where he spent most of his life. He was a familiar face in the city’s cultural scene and was a regular attendee of literary events and festivals.

Mullen’s passing has been mourned by many in Edinburgh and beyond. His contributions to the city’s intellectual and cultural life will be remembered for years to come.

Edinburgh news Peter Mullen obituary Edinburgh deaths Obituary news Cause of death