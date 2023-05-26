Obituary and Final Funeral Rites of Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa-Wier

Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier Obituary & Final Funeral Rites

Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier, a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away on April 10, 2021, after a brief illness. She was 79 years old. Mrs. Wier was born on September 1, 1941, in Accra, Ghana, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Kukuwa. She was the second of five children.

Obituary

Mrs. Wier was a devoted Christian and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. She was a dedicated nurse, having worked in several hospitals in Ghana and the United Kingdom. She was known for her compassion and care for her patients, which earned her several awards and recognitions.

Mrs. Wier was a loving wife to the late Mr. John Wier, who passed away in 2005. She was a devoted mother of four children, Mrs. Eunice Wier, Mrs. Grace Wier, Mr. Samuel Wier, and Mr. Daniel Wier. She was a doting grandmother to ten grandchildren.

Mrs. Wier’s passing is deeply felt by her family, friends, and the community. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and her unwavering faith in God.

Final Funeral Rites

The final funeral rites for Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier will be held on May 22, 2021, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Accra. The funeral service will begin at 9:00 am, followed by the burial at the Osu Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana or to a charity of your choice.

The dress code for the funeral is black or dark-colored clothing. The family requests that attendees observe COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

The family will receive condolences at the family house in Accra from May 17-21, 2021, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Conclusion

Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many. Her legacy of kindness, compassion, and faith will live on through her children, grandchildren, and the community. May her soul rest in peace.

