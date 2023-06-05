Obituary and Funeral Announcement for Joseph Manzi from Erie, Pennsylvania Following His Death

Joseph Manzi of Erie, Pennsylvania – Death, Obituary, and Funeral

Joseph Manzi, a beloved resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away recently. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and the community he was a part of.

Joseph was a kind and caring individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His generosity and compassion touched the lives of many, and his legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him.

A funeral service will be held in honor of Joseph’s life. The details of the service can be found below:

Date: [insert date here]

Time: [insert time here]

Location: [insert location here]

Please join us in celebrating the life of Joseph Manzi and saying goodbye to a remarkable individual who made a positive impact on the world.

Erie, Pennsylvania obituaries Joseph Manzi funeral arrangements Joseph Manzi cause of death Erie, Pennsylvania funeral homes Joseph Manzi obituary notices