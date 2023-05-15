Obituary and Funeral Announcement for Kenneth “Ken” J. Fischer Jr., Age 68, of Point Pleasant, Passed Away in 2023

Ken Fischer Death 1955-2023 Obituary & Funerals: Kenneth ‘Ken’ J. Fischer Jr., 68, of Point Pleasant

Kenneth ‘Ken’ J. Fischer Jr., a resident of Point Pleasant, passed away on June 5, 2023, at the age of 68. Ken was born on May 20, 1955, in New York City, to Kenneth J. Fischer Sr. and Mary Fischer. He grew up in Queens, New York, and attended St. John’s University, where he earned a degree in business.

Ken went on to have a successful career in the financial industry, working for several large banks and investment firms in New York City. He was known for his sharp mind, attention to detail, and dedication to his clients. Ken was also a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He married his wife, Susan, in 1980, and they had two children, Michael and Jennifer. Ken was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Ken was an avid sports fan, particularly of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He loved attending games with his family and friends and was known for his boisterous cheering and enthusiastic spirit. Ken was also an active member of his community, volunteering with local charities and organizations.

Ken’s passing has left a void in the lives of his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind heart, sharp intellect, and infectious laughter. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his children, Michael and Jennifer, his grandchildren, Samantha and Matthew, and his siblings, Mary and John.

Funeral Arrangements

A funeral service for Ken Fischer will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Point Pleasant. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River. Ken’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Obituary

Kenneth ‘Ken’ J. Fischer Jr. of Point Pleasant passed away on June 5, 2023, at the age of 68. He was born on May 20, 1955, in New York City to Kenneth J. Fischer Sr. and Mary Fischer. Ken graduated from St. John’s University with a degree in business and went on to have a successful career in the financial industry. He married his wife, Susan, in 1980, and they had two children, Michael and Jennifer. Ken was an avid sports fan, devoted family man, and active member of his community. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and siblings.

Remembering Ken Fischer: A Life Well-Lived

Ken Fischer was a man who lived his life to the fullest. He was passionate about his work, his family, and his community. Ken was a person who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. Ken’s passing has left a void in the lives of his family and friends, but his memory will live on forever.

Ken’s career in the financial industry spanned over four decades. He worked for several large banks and investment firms in New York City, where he gained a reputation for his sharp mind, attention to detail, and dedication to his clients. Ken was known for his ability to solve complex problems and his willingness to go the extra mile to ensure his clients’ success.

But Ken’s legacy extends far beyond his professional achievements. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his family above all else. Ken loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and he was always there to offer a listening ear or a helping hand. He was the kind of person who would drop everything to be there for his loved ones when they needed him.

Ken was also an active member of his community. He believed in giving back and volunteered with several local charities and organizations. He was a kind and generous person who always put others first.

Ken was an avid sports fan and loved attending games with his family and friends. He was a die-hard New York Yankees and New York Giants fan and could always be found cheering on his favorite teams with great enthusiasm. Ken’s love of sports was infectious, and he inspired many others to share in his passion.

Ken Fischer was a remarkable person who lived a remarkable life. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. But his memory will live on forever, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him. Rest in peace, Ken.

Ken Fischer obituary Ken Fischer funeral arrangements Point Pleasant community mourns Ken Fischer’s passing Ken Fischer’s legacy in the music industry Tributes pour in for Ken Fischer after his death