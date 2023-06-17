Obituary and Funeral Arrangements for Lee Clayton including Visitation and Death Notice





Lee Clayton Obituary

Lee Clayton, 72, passed away on October 15, 2021. He was born on August 19, 1949, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lee was a talented singer-songwriter who gained fame in the 1970s and 1980s. He wrote hit songs for several famous artists, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Billy Joe Shaver.

A visitation will be held on October 20, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home in Nashville.

The funeral service will take place on October 21, 2021, at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Nashville. The burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery.

Lee is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.





